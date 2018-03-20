Sununu supports bill that would help first-time homeowners

New Hampshire Republican Gov. Chris Sununu is supporting a bill that would help first-time homeowners get a tax break.
The bill reduces the real estate transfer tax by a third on homes valued at $300,000 or less for first-time buyers. The Senate passed the bill and it was under consideration by the House Ways and Means Committee on Tuesday.
Sununu said in letter to the committee that New Hampshire is still recovering from the effects of the financial crisis on homeownership. He said the bill would create a "powerful incentive" to increase homeownership and attract younger workers to the state.
