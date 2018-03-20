Eastern Michigan to drop 4 sports amid budget cutbacks

FILE - In this March 17, 2016, file photo, North Carolina State's Nick Gwiazdowski, top, controls Eastern Michigan's Gage Hutchison in a 285-pound match during the NCAA Division I wrestling championship in New York. Eastern Michigan plans to drop softball, men's swimming and diving, women's tennis and wrestling at the end of the spring season due to budget cutbacks. The Ypsilanti school announced the planned athletic cuts Tuesday, March 20, 2018, saying the reduction in sports to 17 from 21 will save about $2.4 million. Seth Wenig, File AP Photo