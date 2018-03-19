NTSB urges ban on copter flights with unsafe harness systems

FILE - In this March 12, 2018 file photo, a helicopter is hoisted by crane from the East River onto a barge in New York after a Sunday night crash that killed five people. New York City’s deadly helicopter crash has prompted the National Transportation Safety Board to call on federal regulators to prohibit commercial flights that use passenger harness systems that do not allow for easy release. The NTSB’s recommendation on Monday, March 19, comes after last week’s helicopter crash in the East River. Five passengers who couldn’t free themselves from their harnesses drowned. The pilot escaped. Mark Lennihan, File AP Photo