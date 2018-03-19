Heavy snowstorms force cities to spend more clearing roads

Many Maine cities are spending more than expected to keep roads clear of snow and ice this winter, and another nor'easter could send them even further over budget.
Portland is still totaling bills from plowing contractors, but had already spent nearly all of its $1.37 million budget before the last two storms.
A city spokeswoman tells the Portland Press Herald the city expected 60 inches of snow this year, but has already gotten nearly 90. She says cost overruns will be covered by unspent money elsewhere in the budget.
The town of Scarborough was hit hard by rainstorms that coated the roadways with ice. Town Manager Tom Hall says crews were forced to use nearly twice as much salt as expected.
Forecasters say another storm could hit Maine on Wednesday.
