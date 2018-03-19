Romney seeks Marriott post he can't hold as a US Senator

FILE - In this Feb. 16, 2018, file photo, former Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney poses for a photograph as he greets students at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah. Romney is running for re-election to Marriott International's board of directors, but his campaign said Monday that he'll resign from that post if elected in November to the U.S. Senate, which bars senators from serving as an officer or board member of any publicly-held company. Rick Bowmer, File AP Photo