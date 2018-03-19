Court filing claims Education Dept illegally got SSN data

FILE - In this April 28, 2015, file photo, students wait outside Everest College in Industry, Calif., hoping to get their transcriptions and information on loan forgiveness and transferring credits to other schools. Corinthian Colleges shut down all of its remaining 28 ground campuses on April 27, displacing 16,000 students. A group of former students defrauded by for-profit colleges is claiming in court that the Education Department illegally obtained and used their Social Security data to limit their student loan relief. The Education Department announced in December that it will start granting some former students at the now-defunct Corinthian Colleges only partial federal student loan forgiveness in part to save taxpayers’ money. The agency said it will use students’ earnings data to determine how much of their loans to forgive. Christine Armario, File AP Photo