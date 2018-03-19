Back-door ban: States fight Trump drill plan with local bans

In this Feb. 14, 2018 photo, people hold signs protesting President Donald Trump's plan to allow offshore oil and gas drilling along most of the nation's coastline at a hearing Hamilton, N.J. Some coastal states including New Jersey that oppose President Donald Trump's plan to allow offshore drilling in deeper federal waters along most of the nation's coastline are using state-level laws to try to make it difficult or impossible to conduct drilling in their areas by banning pipelines or other drilling infrastructure in state waters. Wayne Parry AP Photo