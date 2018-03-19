Cuba opens first wholesale market, though access limited

FILE - In this Dec. 4, 2015 file photo, people shop at the El Egido food market in Havana, Cuba. Th island nation has opened up on Monday, March 19, 2018, its first wholesale market in an economy dominated by government-run enterprises. The market will sell beans, beer, sugar, cigars and other basic staples for 20 to 30 percent less than the products are sold throughout the country. Desmond Boylan, File AP Photo