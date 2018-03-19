Newspaper: Arkansas official quits after bribery testimony

FILE - In this Feb. 16, 2009 file photo, state Sen.Hank Wilkins, D-Pine Bluff, speaks in Little Rock, Ark.According to the Pine Bluff Commercial, Wilkins said Monday, March 19, 2018, that he would resign as Jefferson County's chief administrative officer. A federal prosecutor said in court last week that Wilkins, now a county judge, had received $100,000 in bribes. Wilkins has not been charged. Mike Wintroath, File AP Photo