FILE - In this March 8, 2018, file photo, California gubernatorial candidate, state Treasurer John Chiang, a Democrat, speaks at a conference in Sacramento, Calif. Chiang will be joined family members of people who died in a 2015 shooting in San Bernardino, Calf., at a meeting of the California Public Employees Retirement System, Monday, March 19, 2018, calling on the nation's largest public pension fund to stop investing in companies that sell assault-style weapons banned for ownership in California and devices that allow guns to fire more rapidly.
FILE - In this March 8, 2018, file photo, California gubernatorial candidate, state Treasurer John Chiang, a Democrat, speaks at a conference in Sacramento, Calif. Chiang will be joined family members of people who died in a 2015 shooting in San Bernardino, Calf., at a meeting of the California Public Employees Retirement System, Monday, March 19, 2018, calling on the nation's largest public pension fund to stop investing in companies that sell assault-style weapons banned for ownership in California and devices that allow guns to fire more rapidly. Rich Pedroncelli, File AP Photo
FILE - In this March 8, 2018, file photo, California gubernatorial candidate, state Treasurer John Chiang, a Democrat, speaks at a conference in Sacramento, Calif. Chiang will be joined family members of people who died in a 2015 shooting in San Bernardino, Calf., at a meeting of the California Public Employees Retirement System, Monday, March 19, 2018, calling on the nation's largest public pension fund to stop investing in companies that sell assault-style weapons banned for ownership in California and devices that allow guns to fire more rapidly. Rich Pedroncelli, File AP Photo

Business

California pension fund faces pressure to divest from guns

By KATHLEEN RONAYNE Associated Press

March 19, 2018 10:17 AM

SACRAMENTO, Calif.

California State Treasurer John Chiang is calling on the nation's largest public pension fund to stop investing in companies that sell assault-style weapons and devices that allow guns to fire more rapidly.

Chiang will speak Monday at a board meeting of the California Public Employees' Retirement System alongside family members of victims of the 2015 terror attack in San Bernardino, California, that killed 14 people.

The wife of a high school teacher who died in Parkland, Florida, sent a letter supporting Chiang's effort. Chiang, a Democrat, is running for governor.

CalPERS has a combined roughly $850 in million holdings in five companies that sell such guns or devices: Dick's Sporting Goods, Walmart, Kroger, Big 5 Sporting Goods and Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings. The fund's total value is $354 billion.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  