In US-run drill, Iraqi SWAT team taught to respond to bombs

In this Sunday, March 18, 2018 photo, Palestinian security forces participate in a training drill on how to retake a police station that has come under attack, at the Jordan International Police Training Center, in the Jordanian town of al-Muwaqqar, about 34 miles

55 km) southeast of the capital, Amman. Jordan has become a regional center for training visiting counterterrorism forces from across the Middle East, Africa and Asia, with key programs backed by the United States.