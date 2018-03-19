Business

House bill would tax, regulate Airbnb, other rentals

The Associated Press

March 19, 2018 09:34 AM

BOSTON

A bill under consideration in Massachusetts would place taxes on short-term rentals, including those made available through online platforms such as Airbnb.

The legislation calls for a three-tiered state tax on short-term rentals, and gives cities and towns the option of imposing further excise taxes.

Renters would pay a 4 percent state tax if they stay in a home where no more than two rooms are being rented.

Short-term rentals made through a professional property manager or an investor host would be taxed at 5.7 percent and 8 percent respectively.

The bill would also create a state registry of short-term rental properties.

Members of the House Ways and Means Committee were being polled on the bill Monday and it could go before the full House later this week.

