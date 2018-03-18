German economy minister heads to US with trade war looming

FILE - In this Jan 17, 2018 file photo then German Finance Minister Peter Altmaier attends a news conference in Berlin. Germany’s new economy minister is heading to Washington with the message that American tariffs on European steel and aluminum could prompt a trade war, which would be in nobody’s interest. Before leaving Sunday March 18, 2018, Economy Minister Peter Altmaier told ARD television he wanted to prevent a “spiral” of measures and countermeasures. Markus Schreiber AP Photo