Officials consider future of Arizona State Fairgrounds

FILE - In this Nov. 10, 2010 file photo, a lone worker is dwarfed by the beams of a ride as he and others dismantle a large ferris wheel at the Arizona State Fairgrounds midway after the close of the annual fair in Phoenix. State officials, architects and some neighbors of the Arizona State Fairgrounds say big changes are needed for the state-owned site to remain viable but the possibility of keeping the fairgrounds in operation at its current midtown site has drawn support from some residents of nearby historic neighborhoods and preservation advocates say the property and its historic Depression-era buildings should stay. Ross D. Franklin, File AP Photo