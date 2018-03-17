Alabama Gov. signs first tax break in more than a decade

Gov. Kay Ivey has signed into law a tax break bill that raises the threshold for claiming state income tax exemption.
The act sponsored by state Sen. Del Marsh, a Republican, raises the income threshold from $20,000 to $23,000 for married couples filing jointly, heads of households, and single filers. For married individuals filing separately, it rises from $10,000 to $10,500.
It's Alabama's first tax break since 2006. A statement from the governor said it will save taxpayers $40 million over the next decade.
Ivey said the act gives low-income and middle-income Alabamians much needed relief on their taxes with the state's economy booming.
Never miss a local story.
The Alabama House and Senate both unanimously passed the bill. The act was immediately effective after being signed Thursday.
Comments