Minnesota AG Swanson chooses her fights against Trump agenda

In this March 12, 2018 photo, Minnesota Attorney General Lori Swanson speaks during an interview at the State Capitol in St. Paul, Minn. Swanson said she's particularly proud of the $850 million settlement she reached with 3M last month in a lawsuit alleging the manufacturer's chemicals contaminated groundwater in the eastern Twin Cities metro area. It's the largest environmental settlement in Minnesota history, and the third-largest natural resource damage settlement in U.S. history. Jim Mone AP Photo