Maryland issues permit for natural gas pipeline

FILE - In this Feb. 15, 2018 file photo, opponents of a proposed natural gas pipeline that would run through Maryland and under the Potomac River hold signs at a rally in Annapolis, Md., urging Gov. Larry Hogan to reject the project. The bottom line reads: "No Potomac Pipeline." Maryland has issued a permit for the proposed natural gas pipeline in western Maryland. The Maryland Department of the Environment announced Friday, March 16 that the wetlands and waterways permit for the proposed Columbia Gas pipeline includes customized conditions specific to the project and its location to ensure protection of public health and the environment. Brian Witte, File AP Photo