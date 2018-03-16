State seeks penalty for Oregon company over jury duty firing

A state agency has proposed a nearly $150,000 fine for an Oregon company after an employee claimed she was fired for missing work for jury duty.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the Oregon Bureau of Labor and Industries found that Navex Global violated state laws that require employers to excuse workers for jury service.
Sharae Epperheimer filed a complaint with the bureau after she was fired from the company in 2016.
According to the bureau, Epperheimer had maintained residency in California and was called for jury duty in Los Angeles.
The bureau says the company had not documented any other performance issues before firing Epperheimer.
The company denies the allegation, saying its policies allow employees to miss work for jury duty. The company declined comment on this case.
