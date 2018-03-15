Democrats' midterm choices: Liberals, moderates, both?

John Henninger, right, of Cecil Township, Pa., and Judy Kramer, left, of Bavington, Pa., wait for election returns at the election night party for Conor Lamb, the Democratic candidate for the March 13 special election in Pennsylvania's 18th Congressional District, in Canonsburg, Pa., Tuesday, March 13, 2018. Rattled Republicans were hit with the reality check Wednesday in the startling strong performance of a fresh-faced Democrat deep in Trump country. Gene J. Puskar AP Photo