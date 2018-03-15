French court issues mixed ruling in Facebook nudity case

FILE - In this Feb.12 2016 file photo, a visitor takes a picture of Gustave Courbet's 1866 "The Origin of the World," at Musee d'Orsay museum, in Paris. A French court has ruled Thursday March 15, 2018 Facebook failed to fulfill its contractual obligations by closing without notice the account of a user who had posted a photo of famous nude painting. But the court on Thursday also dismissed all the requests from the user, a Parisian teacher, saying that he didn't prove he had suffered any harm due to his account's closure. Francois Mori, File AP Photo