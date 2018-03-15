Democratic legislators seek money for pipeline attachments

North Carolina Democratic legislators want Republican colleagues to locate funds to help businesses attach to an expected natural gas pipeline in eastern counties.
The GOP-controlled General Assembly passed a law taking effect Friday that intercepts $58 million anticipated from an agreement between Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper's office and utilities building the Atlantic Coast Pipeline. Those funds will now go to school districts along the pipeline route.
House Minority Leader Darren Jackson told reporters Thursday by overriding the agreement Republicans prevented money from aiding economic development projects for local companies to tap into cheaper energy, creating jobs. Jackson criticized GOP leaders for failing to help them so far.
In response, Republican lawmakers highlighted the benefits of the school district funds and how Cooper has repeatedly linked education spending to economic growth.
