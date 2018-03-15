AP FACT CHECK: A look at Tester's support of banking bill

FILE - In this March 6, 2018, file photo, Sen. Jon Tester, D-Mont., flanked by Sen. John Boozman, R-Ark., left, and Sen. James Lankford, R-Okla., arrive with other lawmakers for a procedural vote as the Senate moved to pass legislation that would roll back some of the safeguards Congress put into place after a financial crisis rocked the nation's economy ten years ago at the Capitol in Washington. Tester has repeatedly said the Dodd-Frank regulations led to his state losing many small banks, particularly in rural areas. J. Scott Applewhite, File AP Photo