University of California to raise tuition for non-residents

FILE - In this April 21, 2017, file photo, students walk past Sather Gate on the University of California, Berkeley campus in Berkeley, Calif. The University of California's governing board has approved a 3.5 percent, or $978, tuition increase for out-of-state undergraduate students starting in the 2018-19 school year. The Board of Regents voted 12-3 in favor of the increase Thursday, March 15, 2018, and will decide in May whether to raise tuition for California residents. Ben Margot, File AP Photo