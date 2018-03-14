Florida editorial roundup

Recent editorials from Florida newspapers:
March 11
Miami Herald asks Gov. Rick Scott to defend Florida's new gun restrictions against the NRA lawsuit:
Florida, one of the most gun-friendly states in the nation, which took 30 years to enact any gun-control measures, whose governor consistently gets the National Rifle Association's equivalent of a gold star and that seriously considered letting college students bring guns onto campus, now — incredibly — is in the NRA's crosshairs.
Friday, Gov. Rick Scott signed into law gun reforms that, right up to Feb. 13, neither he nor NRA-compliant Republicans in the state Legislature could ever have imagined daring to even suggest.
Then, Feb. 14.
Seventeen people were shot dead. That many again were wounded. A teenage gunman had rampaged through the halls of the freshman building at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Broward County. Nikolas Cruz, 19, who had been armed with an A-15 semi-automatic rifle, was arrested, jailed and, last week, indicted on 17 counts of first-degree murder and 17 counts of attempted murder.
Stoneman Douglas survivors — students and faculty, parents and allies — marched loudly on Tallahassee. The GOP-led body did its best to ignore them. Didn't work. Weeks later a bipartisan package of gun restrictions emerged that now is Florida law. The restrictions raise the minimum age to buy any firearm to 21. Cruz could legally purchase his AR-15 when he was 18, which is precisely what he did. They extend the waiting period to three days before a purchaser can obtain a gun; they ban bump stocks, devices that, when attached to a semi-automatic rifle, let it fire even faster. They fund enhanced school security and mental health services.
Most controversially, the law allows schools to arm specific employees — coaches, librarians and counselors — but not full-time classroom teachers. That legislators backed off of arming classroom teachers offers a small measure of relief. However, we continue to think that staffers with guns generally is an unwise move, fraught with the risk of the wrong people dying. Stoneman students themselves and, according to recent polls, the majority of Floridians do not back more guns in school.
The reforms do not include an assault-weapons ban, which students fervently sought. But that's basically a third-rail issue for Republicans and, therefore, a nonstarter.
For most Floridians, the reforms are long, long overdue. However, for a governor who has an A+ NRA rating, who would otherwise never think of poking his benefactor in the eye, who might like to ascend, unimpeded by controversy, to higher office, signing the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Act was practically a profile in courage — a stunning break from the NRA.
In response, the NRA, in its relentless push to arm the universe, has sued the state of Florida for what it calls a "blanket ban" that prohibits anyone between 18 and 21 from buying a gun. The suit gives Florida, and the nation, the chance to see if the governor continues to stand firm and courageous by pushing the state's legal team to mount a vigorous defense of Florida's efforts to protect its people.
March 14
The Florida Times-Union says potential legislation could tip the pay scales for servers from bad to worse:
Servers in restaurants work hard for their money.
We know that because we see them scurrying from table to table at busy mealtimes to make sure customers get the service they expect.
We also know that these servers get paid much less than minimum wage.
Thanks to the Fair Labor Standards Act, employers must pay tippable employees $2.13 an hour as long as they can prove that when they add that wage to their tips, the total adds up to the minimum wage of $7.25.
For many of these workers, they have few benefits like paid sick leave, vacation pay or retirement contributions. They often deal with inconsistent schedules and are more likely to live in poverty.
Most of us figure that our tips are going to the servers.
Under current law, tips can only be shared with staff members who deal directly with customers, which means cooks and dishwashers don't share in tips. In cases where tips are generous, this could create pay disparities.
But a rule change proposed by President Donald Trump's Labor Department would take the tips out of the hands of servers and deliver them into the hands of restaurant owners.
According to this convoluted idea, the restaurant owner would take the tips of the servers — and then gladly, happily and willingly redistribute enough of that money back to the servers that the workers would at least make the $7.25 minimum.
Then, according to the Trump administration's reasoning, the owners could also — and notice that word "could" — share some of the servers' confiscated tips with back-of-the-house employees (who, by the way, usually earn minimum wage).
On what planet does this cumbersome system even begin to sound logical?
The Economic Policy Institute estimates that the proposed change would allow employers to pocket between $523 million and $13.2 billion each year.
The estimate is based on the assumption that restaurant owners would simply keep any cash over the amount needed just to ensure servers are brought up to the minimum wage.
And let's face it — that's probably an accurate assumption.
But here's what is even more troubling: The Economic Policy Institute's analysts estimate that the average tipped worker would lose about $1,000 each year under the proposed rule change.
That's outrageous.
And the mere idea of allowing that to happen should be totally unacceptable.
The real issue
The real issue — the actual problem — is America's entire tipping culture, as Shake Shack CEO Danny Meyer recently wrote in The Washington Post.
Changing the way tips are distributed, Meyer wrote, "is not the way to solve the problem. Tips themselves are the problem, and we need to stop relying on them as a means to compensate this massive workforce."
Meyer noted that our corrosive tipping culture also has the effect of increasing "the incidences of discrimination and guest-driven sexual harassment, as certain patrons expect something more in exchange for their tip than just speedy service."
Meyer's company has been eliminating tips and placing the full cost of staff compensation in menu prices — which in turn has reduced pay disparities between servers and cooks.
Clear benefits of eliminating tips
The benefits of eliminating tips, Meyer wrote, are obvious:
. It provides consistent, predictable wages for servers.
. It leads to a better work-life balance for servers who can't work weekends when restaurants typically have more patrons and, theoretically, more tip money to earn.
. It reduces the current unhealthy dynamic that now empowers many restaurant diners to sexually harass or otherwise behave inappropriately toward servers.
Changing such an ingrained American cultural tradition won't be easy.
Or quick.
But, as Meyer wrote, getting the government involved might actually make things worse.
Indeed, the proposed rule change would do exactly that.
The Trump administration should take this half-baked idea back to the kitchen — and then dump it swiftly into the trash can.
March 11
The Lakeland Ledger says public records are seemingly becoming less public in Florida:
We've spotted an unwelcome trend in Florida politics, and, for once, it doesn't involve the usual suspects — such as guns, undocumented immigrants, tax cuts, or corporate welfare.
This time, it's a fundamental aspect of Florida's Constitution and operations at state and local government. Consider the following examples reported by various news outlets during just the past three months:
? A state appellate court last month ruled that the St. Petersburg City Council violated the law by holding a closed-door meeting to discuss a contested ordinance related to shooing homeless people out of city parks;
? The city of St. Pete Beach settled a case alleging wrongful closed-door meetings over revisions to the city comprehensive land-use plan;
? The city of Bradenton Beach has spent more than $52,000 so far defending itself against accusations that it wrongfully withheld public records;
? Four current of former members and the general counsel of the North Broward Hospital District Commission were indicted for conducting private meetings to discuss the ousting of the hospital CEO;
? Two Martin County commissioners and a former member were arrested for destroying public records related to a lawsuit involving a company that operates a rock quarry;
? A local TV station in Riviera Beach sued the city after city council members refused to turn over text messages that may indicate they discussed the firing of the city manager out of the public eye.
If you haven't picked up on the theme yet, we're talking about Florida's Sunshine Laws, which govern, and guarantee, the public's access to government records and meetings of elected officials.
We bring this up because last week was Sunshine Week, an annual initiative of the Florida Society of News Editors to call attention to the value of, and threats to, our open government laws.
Florida's laws and tradition of allowing its citizens access to records are among the oldest in America, dating to 1909. Measures providing for access to government meetings are a half-century old. Both have been reaffirmed by voters over the past 50 years.
For the most part, state and local officials comply without question, which makes Florida both progressive and unique when compared to other states.
But as shown by the disappointing cases above, some public officials still seek to sidestep the law.
Nor do state lawmakers tire of trying to push more of government into the shade. The First Amendment Foundation, an open government watchdog group in Tallahassee, notes that Florida lawmakers have enacted 1,122 exemptions to our Sunshine Laws over the years and entertained another 122 this session.
Which is why the media and the public must partner in remaining vigilant in defense of our right to know what are leaders are doing. We must not take this obligation lightly. Once government officials sense or believe we won't strive to protect this domain, we will soon lose it.
Sunshine Week, celebrated nationally each year since 2005, gives us the best opportunity to remember this. And it's important to understand we observe this moment around this time each year in order to recognize the birthday of James Madison on March 16. Madison's comment to William T. Barry, lieutenant governor of Kentucky, in August 1822 remains the theme for this week, and is well worth recalling:
"A popular Government, without popular information, or the means of acquiring it, is but a Prologue to a Farce or a Tragedy; or, perhaps both. Knowledge will forever govern ignorance: And a people who mean to be their own Governors, must arm themselves with the power which knowledge gives."
Let's walk in the sunshine.
