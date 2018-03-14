Deal reached to fix unintended tax break for certain farmers

FILE - In this Dec. 18, 2017, file photo, Sen. John Thune, left, R-S.D., heads to a meeting at the Capitol in Washington. Congressional committees and farm groups have crafted language to fix a provision in the federal tax overhaul that gave an unintended tax advantage to farmers who sell their crops to cooperatives instead of other buyers. Thune and other senators are trying to get it included in a massive spending bill that needs to pass by March 23, 2018. J. Scott Applewhite, File AP Photo