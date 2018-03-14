The Latest: Hundreds in Reno march to Post Office

The Latest on student walkouts at schools in Nevada to protest gun violence (all times local, PDT):
11:27 a.m.
Hundreds of students at one Reno, Nevada high school chanted, "We want peace," as they marched several blocks to a U.S. Post Office to deliver letters to their members of Congress demanding action to combat gun violence.
Wooster High senior Ann Snelgrove said they have to put pressure on politicians who refuse to do their job because they're paid off by the gun lobby.
She said in a speech outside the post office Wednesday that those who oppose expanded background checks are on the wrong side of history. She asked, "Can't you hear the children scream?"
Freshman Lily Crano carried a sign referencing the mass shooting in Florida that read, "They could have been us." She told an Associated Press reporter, "If they don't hear us now, they're deaf."
11:20 a.m.
Students at several Nevada high schools walked out of classes to mark the one-month anniversary of a shooting in Florida and to call for lawmakers to act to curb gun violence.
In Las Vegas, home to the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history last October, more than 350 students rallied on the steps of the city's oldest high school with signs reading "Enough is Enough" and chants like "NRA, stay away."
Las Vegas Academy of the Arts junior Tanya Abarico says they want policies and reform, not thoughts and prayers.
Student body President Darian Fluker invoked shootings at Columbine High School in Colorado in 1999, at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Connecticut in 2012, and on Feb. 14 at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida.
She called the walkouts a march for student lives.
8:45 a.m.
Students at several Nevada high schools plan to walk out of classes to mark the one-month anniversary of a shooting at a campus in Florida and call for lawmakers to act to curb gun violence.
In Las Vegas, plans for Wednesday demonstrations come a little more than six months after the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history left 58 people dead on the Strip.
Organizers planned one of the largest events at the city's oldest high school, the downtown Las Vegas Academy of the Arts.
In Reno, students at a downtown high school are expected to march to a U.S. Post Office to mail letters calling for Nevada members of Congress to support gun control measures.
A demonstration and speeches also were planned at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.
