In this July 26, 2017, photo, Chinese laborers Jingbao Zhao, left, Xiaoli Wang, center, and Yongbo Sun, protest in front of the Imperial Pacific Casino in Saipan, the Northern Mariana Islands, a U.S. commonwealth in the Western Pacific. Foreign workers at Chinese construction firms building the casino are still waiting to be paid their wages. U.S. officials announced $14 million in settlements last week with the companies after finding workers were paid less than required by law. But hundreds of workers remain confused about what’s owed and how they’ll be paid.
In this July 26, 2017, photo, Chinese laborers Jingbao Zhao, left, Xiaoli Wang, center, and Yongbo Sun, protest in front of the Imperial Pacific Casino in Saipan, the Northern Mariana Islands, a U.S. commonwealth in the Western Pacific. Foreign workers at Chinese construction firms building the casino are still waiting to be paid their wages. U.S. officials announced $14 million in settlements last week with the companies after finding workers were paid less than required by law. But hundreds of workers remain confused about what’s owed and how they’ll be paid. Daniel Lin AP Photo
In this July 26, 2017, photo, Chinese laborers Jingbao Zhao, left, Xiaoli Wang, center, and Yongbo Sun, protest in front of the Imperial Pacific Casino in Saipan, the Northern Mariana Islands, a U.S. commonwealth in the Western Pacific. Foreign workers at Chinese construction firms building the casino are still waiting to be paid their wages. U.S. officials announced $14 million in settlements last week with the companies after finding workers were paid less than required by law. But hundreds of workers remain confused about what’s owed and how they’ll be paid. Daniel Lin AP Photo

Business

Chinese workers say firms tricked them into illegal US work

By SOPHIA YAN Associated Press

March 14, 2018 08:10 AM

HONOLULU

Foreign workers at Chinese construction firms building a casino in the American Commonwealth of Saipan are still waiting to be paid their wages.

U.S. officials announced $14 million in settlements last week with the companies after finding workers were paid less than required.

But hundreds of workers remain confused about what's owed and how they'll be paid.

The Associated Press interviewed six Chinese workers who said recruiters tricked them into paying thousands of dollars for job placement and a chance at the American dream.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Instead, they came in illegally on tourist visas, worked 19-hour shifts and had their passports confiscated.

The International Labour Organization says forced labor is common in the construction industry.

The group estimates nearly 25 million people were victims of forced labor in 2016.

  Comments  