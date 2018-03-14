Maryland men's basketball coach is highest-paid state worker

The state's highest-paid employee is once again the University of Maryland men's basketball coach, earning $2.72 million last year.
The Terrapins men didn't make March Madness, or even the Top 25 this season, but that didn't stop Mark Turgeon from coming in at No. 1.
The Baltimore Sun reports that Maryland football coach DJ Durkin was paid $2.49 million, making him the second highest-paid state employee. The Maryland women's basketball coach, Brenda Frese, was the third-highest paid state employee in 2017 with a salary of $1.18 million.
Frese has led the women to three NCAA Final Four competitions and a championship in 2006 during her 16 seasons as coach.
Turgeon was also the highest-paid person in 2016 at $2.67 million. He has five years left on his contract.
