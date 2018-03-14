Agency sets timeline for environmental study of LNG project

The federal agency responsible for studying the environmental impact of the Alaska LNG project has released a timeline for completing its review.
Alaska's Energy Desk reports that the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission announced on Tuesday that it plans to release a draft of the final Environmental Impact Statement in a year.
The project could be authorized by March 2020 if the agency sticks to its timeline, although the state was hoping to get through that permitting process and begin construction next year.
Alaska Gasline Development Corporation President Keith Meyer said the corporation can still bring the project online by 2025.
Erin Whalen, senior associate attorney with the nonprofit Earthjustice, said the environmental review timeline needs to be scaled to the project and take its time.
