Indiana lawmakers take some action, but key bills remain

Indiana lawmakers took action Wednesday on bills that would allow the use of cannabis-derived oil, permit young immigrants called "Dreamers" to obtain professional licenses and backfill a public school funding shortage.
But with the end of session's midnight deadline looming, many key bills remained in play after Indiana's Republican supermajorities spent much of their final day in closed-door meetings and toasting members who were retiring.
That raises the likelihood that a considerable number of measures could be killed.
Republican House Speaker Brian Bosma said Tuesday that there was "only a handful of truly important issues left" and that a lot of them were "less critical."
Never miss a local story.
Things got off to a slow start Wednesday morning. While the Senate gave final approval to a stopgap measure intended to cover a shortfall in public school funding, tension that had been building over the week between the House and Senate started to show.
On multiple occasions Bosma needled the other chamber for not getting to work. That comes after he mocked them on Tuesday night for abruptly adjourning midafternoon, which he suggested was motivated by a desire to catch the "early blue plate special."
Further complicating matters is Republican Senate leader David Long's impending retirement in November, which caused turmoil in the Republican caucus as several candidates have jockeyed to replace him.
Democrats, meanwhile, blasted Republicans for what they say is a do-nothing session more notable for bills that were killed than policy achievements. House Minority Leader Terry Goodin likened the session to a Twinkie.
"It fills you up, but there is just no substance or value to it," the Austin Democrat said.
Democrats think Republicans should have approved a hate crimes law, done more to shore up the state's beleaguered child welfare agency and improved jobs training. Gov. Eric Holcomb has said workforce development improvements are a priority.
On Wednesday night, the fate of a number of major issues this session was still unclear, including what would happen to proposals to eliminate handgun licensing fees and make changes to the leadership of the state's workforce development programs.
Other matters still in play include a bill allowing Ball State University to take over Muncie schools and a measure sought by the governor that would permit driverless cars.
Before this year's session began, Republican leaders who control the Statehouse set to work lowering expectations for the election-year session.
Planned improvements to the state workforce development and job training programs were supposed to be a dominant issue. But instead, Republicans downsized their ambitions, pushing for a reshuffling of a governing board overseeing those efforts, while postponing the heavy lifting for next year.
Earlier in the session there was an effort to add Indiana to the list of 45 other states with a hate crimes law, but that foundered amid opposition from conservatives in the state Senate. And a plan by House Republican leaders to eliminate a large number of townships also failed to generate support.
Still, lawmakers found time to effectively ban the practice of eyeball tattooing and establish the Say's Firefly as the state's official insect.
They also accomplished one other major feat that was signed into law by Holcomb: eliminating a prohibition on carryout Sunday alcohol sales that had effectively been in place since Indiana became a state in 1816.
Comments