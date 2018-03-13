Mexico City takes over collapse site for earthquake memorial

FILE - This Sept. 23, 2017 file photo shows the site of the earthquake-collapsed office building on Alvaro Obregon Avenue in the Roma Norte neighborhood of Mexico City. The city government is taking ownership of the lot where the seven-story office building collapsed in September's deadly earthquake, clearing the way for a planned park memorializing victims of the disaster. Forty-nine people died in the building when it collapsed Sept. 19. Miguel Tovar, File AP Photo