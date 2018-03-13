APNewsBreak: Green Party candidate was on state GOP payroll

A Montana man who registered as a Green Party candidate for the U.S. Senate apparently heads an anti-tax ballot committee and was previously on the state Republican Party payroll.
The Green Party qualified as a political party on Monday, which was also the state's filing deadline. The party was soliciting candidates hours before the deadline.
Timothy Adams filed to challenge Democratic Sen. Jon Tester. A Green Party candidate could take votes from Tester, who faces a tough re-election campaign.
Adams' name and phone number is the same as the treasurer of Montanans Against Higher Taxes, which opposes a referendum for a 10-year property tax extension for the state's university system.
Never miss a local story.
Federal Election Commission filings show Adams worked for the Montana Republican State Central Committee from October 2013 through May 2015.
Adams did not return calls for comment.
Comments