Lancaster juggles growing economy, rural character

This Tuesday, March 6, 2018 photo shows an aerial view of Lancaster County with the Shoppes at Belmont on Fruitville Pike in Manheim Township in Lancaster, Pa. Target, Dick's Sporting Goods and Nordstrom Rack are celebrating grand openings. Fast-food fans are lining up at Chick-fil-A. And a couple of dozen other stores and eateries, large and small, are open or will be soon. LNP via AP Jeffrey Kauffman