Tensions rise as Kentucky lawmakers consider pension changes

Kentucky Republican state Sen. Alice Forgy Kerr speaks in Frankfort, Ky., on Tuesday, March 13, 2018. Kerr says she is being punished by GOP leaders for her opposition to a proposed pension overhaul. She said a bill she had sponsored about combatting the opioid epidemic had been scheduled for a vote but had been pulled. A Senate GOP spokesman said the bill had a technical issue to be resolved. Adam Beam AP Photo