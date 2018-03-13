Connecticut governor urges drivers to stay off the roads

Connecticut Gov. Dannel P. Malloy is urging people to stay off the roads, as more than a foot of snow is predicted to pile up in parts of the state.
The Democrat said Tuesday there's a concern about possible icing as temperatures are predicted to dip below freezing in the afternoon. The state has not instituted a ban on trucks traveling on state highways like neighboring Rhode Island, but Malloy says his administration is monitoring the situation.
Part of Interstate 95 northbound in Stonington was closed at midday due to a jackknifed tractor trailer.
Malloy says he expects heavy snow will cause power outages, but not as many as last week's nor'easter that affected 160,000 customers. As of midday, Eversource reported 2,404 outages. United Illuminating reported 110 customers without service.
Comments