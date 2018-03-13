Thousands lose power in Rhode Island, roads treacherous

Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo has extended a tractor-trailer ban on state roads until 8 p.m. amid a winter storm that's knocked out power to thousands and made driving treacherous.
More than a foot of snow was reported in some areas by mid-afternoon Tuesday, with the highest snow totals in northern Rhode Island communities including Woonsocket, North Smithfield and Foster. Forecasters expected the snow to continue for several more hours.
The National Weather Service reports blizzard conditions in Newport, meaning three or more hours of sustained wind or frequent gusts to 35 mph or greater; and snow that reduces visibility to less than one-quarter of a mile.
National Grid says around 17,000 homes and businesses were without power as of late afternoon.
