Water utility announces plan for lower water bills in region

Water bills for customers of a New Jersey utility could possibly decrease next month due to a lower corporate tax rate.
Suez, which serves customers in the Toms River area and parts of Hudson and Bergen counties, says it wants to cut the amount of revenue it collects from customers by about $14 million starting April 1. The Asbury Park Press reports the average residential customer will save an estimated $22 a year if the plan is approved by the state Board of Utilities.
In January, regulators ordered the state's utility companies to pass to ratepayers any economic benefits they receive from a cut in the corporate tax rate.
Comments