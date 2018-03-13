Military reviews rules for helmet cams after Niger attack

FILE - In a Aug. 30, 2016, file photo, U.S. Central Command Command Commander, Army Gen. Joseph Votel, speaks to reporters at the Pentagon. U.S. military leaders are considering new guidelines for the use of helmet cameras on the battlefield after Islamic State-linked fighters in Niger exploited footage taken by a fallen American soldier to make a propaganda video that highlighted the killing of four U.S. forces. Manuel Balce Ceneta, File AP Photo