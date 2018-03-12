Senate bill would diminish mortgage disclosures by banks

FILE - In this March 6, 2018, file photo, Sen. Mike Crapo, R-Idaho, chairman of the Senate Banking Committee, joined by, Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., left, and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., right, talks to reporters as the Senate moves closer to passing legislation to roll back some of the safeguards Congress put in place to prevent a repeat of the 2008 financial crisis, at the Capitol in Washington. Burrowed within new Senate legislation to roll back restraints on banks is a break from data reporting requirements for lenders making certain levels of mortgage loans. J. Scott Applewhite, File AP Photo