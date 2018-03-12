Kansas lawmakers pass bill aimed at luring big chicken plant

Kansas state Reps. Brad Ralph, left, R-Dodge City, and Jim Karleskint, R-Tonganoxie, watch one of House's electronic tally boards as members approve a bill designed to attract large chicken-processing plants to the state, Monday, March 12, 2018, at the Statehouse in Topeka, Kan. Ralph supports the bill, while Karleskint opposes it. John Hanna AP Photo