Protests to await Trump's visit to California border

FILE - In this Dec. 6, 2017, file, workers pour concrete on to one of the elevated sections of the high-speed rail that will cross over the San Joaquin River, near Fresno, Calif. California Gov. Jerry Brown on Monday, March 12, 2018, invited President Donald Trump to visit the state's high-speed rail construction projects while he is in the state this week to examine prototypes of the wall he wants to build along the U.S.-Mexico border. Rich Pedroncelli, File AP Photo