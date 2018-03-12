Rights group: Myanmar army building on razed Rohingya land

This composite annotated image released by Amnesty International shows two satellite images provided by DigitalGlobe taken on Sept. 6, 2017, left; and on Feb. 5, 2018, right; displaying the village of Pa Da Kar Ywar Thit, with the more recent image showing new structures and helipads built on former agricultural fields. The London-based rights group said that eyewitness testimony and analysis of satellite images established that Myanmar's Rakhine state is being militarized at an alarming pace with the construction of army bases, helipads and roads built in villages previously occupied by Rohingya Muslims that had been burned and bulldozed. DigitalGlobe Amnesty International