Trump administrations words, deeds on Africa are colliding

Trump administration words and deeds on Africa are colliding as U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson travels across the continent.
There's Tillerson lavishing praise on a U.S.-funded forensics lab in Kenya that tracks down elephant-poachers for prosecution. But the U.S. is lifting its ban on importing African elephant trophies.
Tillerson's stop in Nairobi also was partly planned to highlight the success of an American-funded HIV/AIDS program that's has saved millions of lives. But President Donald Trump has repeatedly proposed cutting hundreds of millions of dollars for the effort.
And when Tillerson visited the African Union's headquarters, he urged officials not to impose import tariffs to pay for AU operations. Back in Washington, Trump has just gone ahead with steep trade penalties on aluminum and steel imported to the United States.
