Kenya's Cabinet Secretary for Tourism Najib Balala greets U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson as he arrives to tour the Kenya Wildlife Service in Nairobi, Kenya, Sunday, March 11, 2018. Pool Photo via AP Jonathan Ernst

Trump administrations words, deeds on Africa are colliding

By JOSH LEDERMAN Associated Press

March 11, 2018 12:14 PM

NAIROBI NATIONAL PARK, Kenya

Trump administration words and deeds on Africa are colliding as U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson travels across the continent.

There's Tillerson lavishing praise on a U.S.-funded forensics lab in Kenya that tracks down elephant-poachers for prosecution. But the U.S. is lifting its ban on importing African elephant trophies.

Tillerson's stop in Nairobi also was partly planned to highlight the success of an American-funded HIV/AIDS program that's has saved millions of lives. But President Donald Trump has repeatedly proposed cutting hundreds of millions of dollars for the effort.

And when Tillerson visited the African Union's headquarters, he urged officials not to impose import tariffs to pay for AU operations. Back in Washington, Trump has just gone ahead with steep trade penalties on aluminum and steel imported to the United States.

