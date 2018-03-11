Trump effect? GOP governor candidates won't show tax returns

FILE - In this March 1, 2018, file photo, Scott Wagner, left, a York County state senator and the president of waste-hauler PennWaste Inc., Laura Ellsworth, center, a lawyer from suburban Pittsburgh and a first-time candidate, Paul Mango, right, a former health care systems consultant from suburban Pittsburgh and a first-time candidate, answer questions from the panel during a debate between Republican Gubernatorial candidates at Harrisburg Area Community College in Harrisburg, Pa. The three Republicans running for the party’s nomination for governor of Pennsylvania say they won’t release a copy of their tax returns. Chris Knight, File AP Photo