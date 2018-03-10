Critics across partisan divide assail Florida's new gun law

FILE - In this March 9, 2018 file photo, Florida Gov. Rick Scott signs the Marjory Stoneman Douglas Public Safety Act in the governor's office at the Florida State Capitol in Tallahassee, Fla. Soon after Scott signed a school-safety bill that puts new restrictions on guns, the National Rifle Association filed a federal lawsuit to block it. Three weeks of pressure from relatives and students slain in the in the Feb. 14 Parkland, Florida, school massacre provided momentum for the legislation. The governor says the bill balances individual rights with need for public safety. Mark Wallheiser, File AP Photo