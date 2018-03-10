Florida's new gun law beset by critics across partisan lines

CORRECTS ID OF WOMAN TO GENA HOYER INSTEAD OF JENNIFER MONTALTO - Florida Gov. Rick Scott signs the Marjory Stoneman Douglas Public Safety Act in the governor's office at the Florida State Capitol in Tallahassee, Fla., Friday, March 9, 2018. Scott is flanked by victims' parents Gena Hoyer, left, Ryan Petty, second from left, Andrew Pollack, right, and his son Hunter Pollack, second from right. Mark Wallheiser AP Photo