Alabama Department of Education of top personnel cuts

The Alabama Department of Education is planning top personnel cuts.
Al.com reports that state interim Superintendent Dr. Ed Richardson told board of education members that reducing the number of employees, known as exempt or at-will, is necessary. He says "hard decisions" will need to be made during a work session this week.
Richardson says state lawmakers were preparing to make cuts after seeing unnecessary spending on high-ranking personnel. A consultant hired by the Alabama Personnel Department conducted a study to look at job tasks, titles, and salaries.
Richardson and others started work on the reorganization last October. He says areas within the department will be realigned along with cutting employees.
Richardson says the goal is to have a more functional department with few moving parts and better communication.
