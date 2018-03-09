Money's not the main issue as lawmakers tackle spending bill

In this Feb. 6, 2018 photo, dawn breaks over the Capitol in Washington. Money’s not really the holdup in talks on a huge $1.3 trillion catchall spending bill that’s making its way through Capitol Hill. But battles over abortion, President Donald Trump’s U.S.-Mexico border wall _ and Trump’s threat to veto the entire bill over an expensive railway project sought by his most powerful Democratic rival are roiling negotiations on the massive measure. J. Scott Applewhite AP Photo