Venezuela-linked trust sues foreign oil traders for bribes

FILE - In this Oct. 18, 2006 file photo, a Lukoil gas station is seen in Philadelphia. A lawsuit has been filed in Florida on Thursday, March 8, 2018, against Glencore, Lukoil and other international energy firms for their alleged role funneling bribes to corrupt Venezuelan officials in exchange for rigged oil purchase contracts involving state-run PDVSA. Matt Rourke, File AP Photo