Wynn Resorts settles lawsuit for $2.4B with Tokyo company

FILE - In this Jan. 27, 2018 file photo, people pass by Wynn Las Vegas on the Vegas Strip. Wynn Resorts has agreed to pay $2.4 billion in a settlement with a Tokyo casino game maker and its U.S. unit over the forced redemption of their shares in the Las Vegas-based casino operating company in 2012. The company on Thursday, March 8, 2018, announced the settlement with Universal Entertainment Corp., which previously held an almost 20 percent stake in Wynn Resorts through its subsidiary Aruze USA Inc. Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP, File Richard Brian